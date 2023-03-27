ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Located at the summit of the Sacramento Mountains, 9,000 feet above sea level, the village of Cloudcroft is a perfect place to enjoy the cool outdoors. From camping and hiking to biking, golfing, and more this quaint New Mexico town has something to offer everyone.

Visitors can plan to stay at the all-new Grand Cloudcroft Hotel, which is expected to open in late spring 2023. The 50-room mountain-inspired hotel will provide a luxurious stay that highlights the unique atmosphere and charm of Cloudcroft.

Here are some upcoming events:

50th-anniversary Mayfair Juried Art Show

Features a variety of handmade items from artists from all around the country including pottery, woodworking, art, sculpture, jewelry, and more.

Located in Zenith Park over Memorial weekend, Saturday 10 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cloudcroft Beer Fest