ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday events kick off at Cloudcroft, New Mexico, in late November. The village of Cloudcroft, New Mexico, is a 120-year-old mountain community that combines the amenities of modern life with a unique mountain heritage.

Events start right after Thanksgiving, starting with their Christmas Market on November 25-26 at the Cloudcroft High School Gym. There will be about 20 vendors from local vendors to find a perfect gift. Festivities continue with Santaland, presented by The Cloudcroft Light Opera Company at Zenith Park Pavilion. On Saturday, November 26, and Saturday, December 17, enjoy an old-fashioned mountain-style Christmas with a bonfire with a marshmallow roast, music, games, a marching parade, festive refreshments, and chances to visit with Santa

The Christmas Tree Lighting and parade will be Saturday, December 3. Attendees are invited to bring ornaments to help decorate the community tree. Cloudcroft also offers an Ice Rink with stunning views and a unique experience for outdoor ice skating, along with ice skate rentals, as well as tube and sled sales and a snack bar for refreshments. People can also cut down their own Christmas tree for $7 through to Forest Service. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com and Facebook.