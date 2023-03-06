ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of students in the Albuquerque area and their families go without basic necessities every year. Locker #505 is teaming up with Albuquerque Solid Waste Management to sponsor the 11th annual recycle clothes event that directly benefits those students.

They will be hosting the 11th annual Clothing Drive, on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hinkle Fun Center. This year they ask the community to get started on their spring cleaning and donate gently used clothes. They will be accepting gently used clothes for all ages and sizes. Last year they were able to collect a record of 6,640 pounds.

For more information visit cabq.gov/recyclothes.