ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, several groups came together to collect clothes for children in need. It was all held at the Hinkle Family Fun Center in Albuquerque.

At the center, Locker 505 and the city’s Solid Waste Department collected clothes, shoes, and other items. They will clean them and eventually recycle the clothes for local students in need.

Director Kim Kerschen said the donations help kids in need feel more confident going to school.

In the last year, this partnership has given clothing to more than 2,500 students.