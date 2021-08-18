Closing arguments expected to begin in Elexus Groves murder trial

Elexus Groves in the courtroom on Aug. 12, 2021, during opening statements of her trial.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Closing arguments in the Elexus Groves trial are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. Then the jury will begin deliberations.

Groves is the young woman who stole an electrician’s van and crashed into a family on their way to school, killing a mother and her 14-year-old daughter in 2017. If convicted of double murder Groves is looking at a life sentence.

Related Coverage

On Tuesday, Groves took the stand to try and convince the jury she’s grown up since the deadly crash and carries guilt for what she did. Groves and her boyfriend at the time, Paul Garcia, stole a running van from a driveway in the Albuquerque heights in 2017. They were running from police when they sped through a stop sign going close to 80mph.

Fourteen-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boiling died in the crash. Arredondo-Boiling’s young son was injured.

Both Groves and Garcia ran from the crash scene without checking on the family. Paul Garcia struck a plea deal in the case last month on car theft and hit-and-run charges. it calls for six years in prison, instead of 10 years.