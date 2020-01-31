CLNkids strives to end cycle of homelessness through education, support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret that there is a homeless issue in Albuquerque and while there is often a large push to address this during the holidays, it is important to understand homelessness doesn’t end and that efforts should take place year-round. CLNkids Executive Director Jeff Hoehn visits the set to discuss the issue in the city and how to help out.

CLNkids, (formerly Cuidando Los Ninos) is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Albuquerque homeless community since 1988. The organization helps to lift children and families out of homelessness through the combination of early childhood education with proven support programs for parents.

Through the use of trauma-informed practices, CLNkids strives to break the cycle of homelessness. Jeff explains that CLNkids offers a year-round quality childhood development program for children ages 6-weeks to five-years, a weekly class for parents as well as a variety of services to help meet the needs of families.

CLNkids relies on public and private support through advocacy, donations, and volunteers. To help end child homelessness, visit CLNkids’ website. You can also find more information through CLNkids’ Facebook page.