CLNKids hosts COVID-19 social media campaign to end child homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homelessness has been an issue in Albuquerque for a while now and the coronavirus hasn’t made things any better. Ashley Martinez, development director at CLNkids talked about the social media campaign they are launching in an effort to spread awareness and raise funds for children and families dealing with homelessness.

Ashley Martinez says the reason they started the campaign was because they wanted to remind the public that homelessness has not ended even with the coronavirus pandemic. The message behind the campaign is to remind people that some families during the pandemic are not at home, they may be at a shelter or living on the street.

If people want to help CLNkids,they make a donation at helpclnkids.org/donate.

CLNkids (formerly known as “Cuidando Los Ninos”) has been serving the homeless community in Albuquerque since 1988. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, CLNkids helps lift children and families out of homelessness by combining high-quality early childhood education with proven support programs for parents.