Clinical trials help determine effectiveness of new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease

Albuquerque Neuroscience, Inc. is a locally owned clinic that contributes to the development of new treatments for psychiatric illnesses. The clinic is currently conducting a clinical trial on participants with mild Alzheimer’s disease and elevated blood sugar.

The Elevage study will see if an investigation medication can affect the course of Alzheimer’s disease in participants with elevated blood sugar or diabetes. A previous study of this medication showed promise for slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in individuals with high blood sugar.

This follow-up study will confirm if it is effective.

The Elevage Study will consist of two studies. Part one will be conducted first and will requrie about 100 participants.

Participation will last around 11 months and will involve up to two months for screening, six months of drug dosing studies, and three months of follow up.

Part two will only be conducted when part one is complete and results are known.