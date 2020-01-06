Clay pots stolen from Albuquerque couple allegedly sold on street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance video shows two thieves targeting a house in the heights for yard decorations.

Security camera footage from Saturday morning shows a man getting out of a truck and scoping out clay flower pots in the front yard of a home off Academy and Wyoming. Then he and another man are seen loading the pots into the truck.

Lia Armstrong says it’s frustrating that her family now feels they can’t have nice things because of Albuquerque’s crime problem. “It can happen anywhere in Albuquerque, it can happen anywhere in the country. As long as there’s a market for these guys to sell this kind of stuff, it’s going to happen anywhere,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong says they received a tip that their pots worth hundreds of dollars were being sold in an empty parking lot, but they never found them. They have since contacted the police.