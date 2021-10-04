Classic characters make their reappearance in Balloon Fiesta 2021 poster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As hot air balloons return to the skies, Balloon Fiesta visitors will also get the chance to view this year’s event poster, a continuation of a series featuring some classic characters. Jim Garcia with the Balloon Fiesta Board of Directors highlights the popular poster series leading to the Fiesta’s 50th event and what makes this year’s poster so special.

The series follows Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner’s antics during the Balloon Fiesta with a special appearance by Bugs Bunny. Official Balloon Fiesta 2021 posters can be purchased online at balloonfiestastuff.com.

