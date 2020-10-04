Classic cars, food trucks both found at “Grill and Cruise”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, families could cruise at a COVID-safe event on the west side. Organizers of the first Grill and Cruise at Mariposa Basin Park urged people to break out their picnic baskets for a fun-filled afternoon, which was followed by a cruise down Fourth Street.

People News 13 crews talked to were happy to stroll down the rows of classic cars and meet other car enthusiasts. “This is for NM Car Club, so we came out here to support them and have a good time,” said Portia Maldonado of Albuquerque. The event ended Saturday afternoon.

