Classic car show celebrates Veterans Day early

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans brought out more than 80 classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles to honor our veterans ahead of the holiday.

The Annual Veterans Day Car Show on Sunday morning was free to the public in the Freddy’s parking lot off Eubank and Central. Organizers were also accepting toy, coat, and school supply donations for local families.

They say it’s a fun way for the community to come together while showing appreciation for our nation’s heroes. “They’re all classics, Fords, Dodges, Camaros. We have custom, we have lowriders, we have stocks, and semi-stocks,” said Organizer Joe Mascarenas.

Awards were given out for the best cars in attendance. There was also a raffle and door prizes with appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus.