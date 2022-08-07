ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools starts for kids across New Mexico this week and the city of Albuquerque is making sure students and their families are ready. This is the fifth-annual Cruzin Into the School Year event.

The back-to-school event held at Civic Plaza provides kids with haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals, clothing vouchers, and of course, dozens of classic cars on display for families to enjoy. Organizers of the event say, because of inflation, a lot of families are struggling and this event will help offset some of the cost associated with going back to school.

“Just trying to make sure we’re helping the parents get just a little bit of, you know, leeway in regards to expenses for this year,” Ziarra Kirksey from the City of Albuquerque. They say they were able to help more than 3,000 kids in Albuquerque. That’s double the number from last year.

The backpacks were donated by Western Sky Community Care.