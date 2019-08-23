Classic arcade game is making a comeback in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of local pinball wizards have gained national attention for their machine collection and their craftsmanship.

They say their unique hobby is catching on here in New Mexico. “It started when my husband bought a pinball machine,” says Kristin Browning-Mezel.

Mezel says her husband didn’t just stop at one. “He was trying to recreate arcade his experience,” Mezel says.

Before she knew it, “We had almost 10 games at our home they took over our garage and our front room,” Mezel says.

To make room for their growing collection, the couple opened 505-Pinball in Rio Rancho. They’ve got 21 working machines for anyone to try their hand at the silver ball. “You know, we started as a hobby business and it ended up being a real business with manufacturing operations,” Mezel says.

Mezel says they aren’t just collectors, they’re working to get a machine from the 1930s working again. They also have an entire business, Mezel Mods, dedicated to repairing pinball machine parts and creating new parts for customers around the world.

“We manufacture small accessories, toys, lighting accessories, upgrades to existing pinball machines, and we sell all over the U.S. and the world,” Mezel says.

Mezel says they hope their passion sparks a renewed interest in a unique pastime. “We’re introducing pinball to a new generation of kids, and that’s kind of cool,” Mezel says.

505 Pinball hosts a tournament the last Sunday of every month. The tournament is open to the public. For more information about 505 Pinball click here. For information about Mezel Mods, click here.