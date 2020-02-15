Clark’s Pet Emporium donates $5k to homeless pets following Facebook campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You ‘liked’ and they paid up.

A local pet store is donating $5,000 to homeless dogs and cats. A Facebook campaign that started two weeks ago called on people to ‘like’ the city’s Animal Welfare Department page. If they reached 5,000 likes, Clark’s Pet Emporium promised to donate $1 per ‘like.’

The page hit that goal two days early.

“The dollar amount is going to help us by helping homeless pets, but also to grow our social media page, we can reach more people in the community to continue to help more pets in the city of Albuquerque,” said

Right now, the department is running its ‘Be my valentine’ event, seeking a foster home for shelter pets. You can stop by the eastside or westside shelter to check out pets in need of fostering.

