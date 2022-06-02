ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s final resting place for nearly 500 veterans in Albuquerque, dating back to the 1880’s. Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, organizers are looking for help cleaning up one of central New Mexico’s historic cemeteries.

With nearly 12,000 burial plots in southeast Albuquerque, the Fairview Cemetery will host a clean up event this Saturday, June 4. Over the last several years, the Albuquerque Historic Fairview Cemetery non-profit organization has worked to hold annual cleanup events at the cemetery, while also working on restoration of headstones across the nearly 18 acre site.

The historic Fairview Cemetery in 1971 (Image Courtesy:

Albuquerque Museum, gift of Richard A. Ruddy)

The state’s Department of Veterans Services has since gotten involved, in part, helping organizing more regular cleanup events. Since 2021, volunteers have restored some headstones, uncovered old curbs and sidewalks, and removed mounds of overgrown brush. Now roughly 140 years old, the cemetery sits near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez.

Volunteers are invited to help clean the cemetery between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday. If you’re interested in helping, organizers ask volunteers to bring yard tool like shovels, rakes, hoes, weed whackers and wheelbarrows. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring pickup trucks and utility trailers, if possible. Don’t forget water, a hat, sturdy work gloves, protective eyewear, and of course, sunscreen.

The cemetery is located at 700 Yale Boulevard southeast, just north of the intersection of Avenida Cesar Chavez and Yale. Volunteers are asked to enter through the adjoining Fairview Memorial Park, and continue towards the other side of the memorial park grounds. The historic cemetery will be to the left, on the other side of the wall.

Organizers say volunteers can expect to help clean tumbleweeds and spread mulch and remove miniature flags that were placed on the gravesites of veterans for Memorial Day.