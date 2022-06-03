ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newer, cooler, family-favorite addition in downtown Albuquerque is back on for the summer. The City of Albuquerque says the Civic Plaza splash pad is now open during the day, seven days a week, for the summer season.

Featuring a grid of water geysers that jet out of the ground the splash pad is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week. The water feature first opened in 2018, replacing a large fountain that used to be on the plaza grounds.

Along with the splash pad, the plaza’s shaded Prickly Pear Playground remains open for use. Later this summer, the city expects to restart the Movies on the Plaza event, which plays movies on a big screen during summer evenings.

If you’re gonna go, remember to bring a towel, and don’t forget the sunscreen.