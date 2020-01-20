Civic Plaza hosts women’s march

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors gathered at Civic Plaza today for the Annual Women’s March.

This year’s rally highlighted immigration rights, climate justice, and reproductive rights. Along with the protest march, the event featured crafts, informative booths, food trucks, and even live music.

“This event is really important because there’s so many different people here who don’t always get to plug into the different struggle so it’s really important we learn from each other and build community,” said Lead Organizer of the Red Nation Hope Alvardo. The worldwide movement was inspired by President Trump’s previous statements which many considered an attack on women’s rights.