Civic Plaza adds playground

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has just unveiled its newest addition to Civic Plaza, a playground.

The construction was part of a long-running series of upgrades to the popular downtown spot. The new playground features swing sets, a metal slide, that’s being called the widest in the city, a large lizard, and more.

Officials say it’s perfect for kids of all ages. “I think the idea was that we wanted to be very friendly to the smaller tots themselves,” said Patric Montoya, Director of the Department of Municipal Development. “It’s a bouncy surface so if you fall on it, you’re going to bounce back up pretty quick.”

The playground cost $2.4 million. The final phase of Civic Plaza improvements iwll be solar panel installments which is slated for next year.