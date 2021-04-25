City’s “Virtual Visionaries” series kicks off online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has debuted its Virtual Visionaries series online and through public access channels. Seventeen content producers were picked for the project and awarded money from the Department of Arts and Culture.

Videos range from a look at the local culinary scene to outdoor adventures, and even haunted spaces. The series is set to run each Saturday through May 22 and is available to watch on YouTube.

