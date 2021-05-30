City’s Memorial Day Ceremony going virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Memorial Day Ceremony, hosted at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial will be virtual this year, despite the loosening COVID restrictions from the state. “Unfortunately, no one has the crystal ball,” said Michael Burd, the President of the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation.

Burd says they began planning the ceremony months ago and at the time, they couldn’t predict that the state would be reopening in time for Memorial Day. To ensure a ceremony actually happened this year, they decided to make it virtual.

Burd says it took nearly 200 hours to create the video that will be released on Monday on their Facebook page. “Everyone that would have traditionally been part of the in-person event, did their individual portions and we captured it on film,” said Burd.

While they aren’t able to host an in-person event this year, they say they’re working on a new project to help local veterans. “We reached out to Hives for Heroes, and we’re really excited because we’re going to be doing a rehabilitation program,” said Burd.

Each beehive honors a New Mexican who has paid the ultimate sacrifice. “It just adds a little bit more to our memorial,” Burd said. “It gives us a sense of pride, and a unique rehabilitation and educational tool,” he said.

Burd says veterans should have an opportunity to learn about bee-keeping by next spring. He says the Veterans Day Ceremony will be in person.