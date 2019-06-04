City wraps up renovations at Manzano Mesa Multi-Generational Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Albuquerque is officially ready to play ball, just in time for the National Senior Games—pickleball that is.

Renovations have wrapped up at the Manzano Mesa Multi-Generational Center near Central and Eubank. Upgrades include 18 new pickleball courts where hundreds of Senior Olympians will compete starting June 14, but athletes aren't the only ones who will benefit.

"But they're also going to be lasting upgrades that will benefit our expanded youth programs that take place year-round here at Manzano Mesa," a spokesperson said.

More than 1,300 seniors will compete in the games at public parks and facilities around the city.