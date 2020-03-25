City wraps up improvements to trail bridges

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those who use the trail along the North Division Channel can look forward to a smoother walk or ride.

The city is wrapping up improvements to the bridges along the trail. Crews have just finished applying the final surface layer on the recently installed concrete decks between I-25 and Osuna.

