City works to address illegal dumping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city and county are working together to better tackle the problem of illegal dumping. Each year they clean up more than 1,200 tons of illegally dumped trash but they say it’s gotten worse during the pandemic.

Anything from abandoned cars to household trash. Officials say fixing the problem will be a team effort. “It’s going to take help of the residents and that’s really what we want to do with all of this awareness. At Solid Waste, we have really been doing a lot to keep Burque clean awareness and Burque extends to everywhere in the outlying areas of the county and includes every one of our council districts,” said Matthew Whelan, director of the Solid Waste Department.

According to a news release, there are many health risks associated with illegal dumpings like exposure to sharp objects, medical wastes, toxic substances, and fire. The areas where illegal dumping is found can affect the habitat and breeding grounds leading to potential disease-causing vectors and can harmfully impact native wildlife.

The county says illegal dumping can cause indirect exposure to toxic chemicals or hazardous waste and affect drinking water near private wells and contaminated surface waters in arroyos, ditches, and the Rio Grande.

The city offers steps on how to stop illegal dumping.

Call the Bernalillo County Planning & Development Services Department, at 505-314-0350, the City of Albuquerque at 311, or the State of New Mexico at 866-428-6535.

Have information available regarding the address where the trash is or dumping is occurring.

Be able to assess what type of trash or substance is on the property.

Be prepared to give your name and phone number in case the property cannot be located.

The city is reminding residents that there are three convenience centers around the city where you can legally get rid of trash.

Eagle Rock Convenience Center – 6301 Eagle Rock NE

Don Reservoir Convenience Center – 117 114 th SW

SW Montessa Park Convenience Center – 3512 Los Picaros SE

East Mountain Transfer Station (County) – 711 Highway 333

The county provided the following numbers to report things like dead animals or abandoned vehicles: