ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A program that sent vans to pick up homeless people in Albuquerque and put them to work is closer to being restored.

Back in 2015, the city partnered with St. Martin’s and launched the There’s A Better Way Program. Homeless were paid $9 an hour for cleaning up the city for the day.

The program was put on hold in September when St. Martin’s backed out. Now, the city says they are in talks with Steelbridge to take over. The city says it will take 1-2 months.