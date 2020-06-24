City working to increase security at Kimo Theater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of vandalism and recent damage from protesters, the city is moving to tighten up security at the historic Kimo Theater. There is already a gate in front of the old ticket counter. Now the city wants to put security shutters on all the windows. Theater staff says over the past four years they’ve seen an increase in vandalism to the theater and they are doing repeat repair jobs to the large display windows at the front of the theater.

So the city’s Cultural Services Department is asking for approval from the City’s Landmark Commission, to allow them to add solid retractable shutters like these to cover the front windows after closing time. Right now the theater is boarded up because of damage from a protest a few weeks ago. But theater staff says they had planned this pitch well before that happened.

“The Kimo was built in 1927, these windows have been on display for almost 100 years now and it is a little disheartening that we have to take these measures right now but I think if we want this building to be here for future generations these are some of the actions we’re going to have to take in the meantime and you know we don’t want these shutters down all the time. We’ll have them up at all hours of operation here and I think they are going to be down on a very limited schedule,” says Brandon Gibson, Deputy Director of Cultural Services.

Many downtown businesses use security gates or shutters after closing time and they say as long as it doesn’t take away from the theater’s original design, they support the proposal. “The gates don’t look that bad when you put them up at night they really don’t as long as they can pull them or push them so that they aren’t visible during the day then I think if they need to do it for safety reasons then I understand,” says Downtown Business Owner Roy Johnson.

There are a few more steps to make this happen. First the City’s Urban Landmark Commission. After that, the proposal will go to the state historic preservation office.

The theater has been closed during the pandemic. No word yet on what those security shudders will cost.

