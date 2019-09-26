City working to clean up abandoned Albuquerque CVS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has its hands full cleaning up high-profile properties, including the former CVS at Central and Louisiana. The property was recently cited as part of the city’s dilapidated commercial buildings ordinance.

The former pharmacy has had a number of complaints, ranging from trash, needles and human waste to broken windows, signs and damage to wiring inside the building.

Code enforcement inspectors have tried reaching the owner since June. City Planning Director Brennon Williams says it’s important they are notified when properties are abandoned.

“Please let us know so that we can go out and take a look at it and proceed accordingly,” Williams said.

Williams says the best way to reach the city is to contact 311 by phone or using the city’s app.