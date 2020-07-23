City of Albuquerque working on major renovations to Wilson and Barelas parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been almost a year since the City of Albuquerque announced major renovations coming to Wilson Park in the International District and Barelas Park. While noticeable changes aren’t at the parks yet, the city is working to get them done. Dave Simon is the director of the city’s Park and Recreations Department and said bids for construction at Wilson Park will open on August 18, 2020.

“We anticipate the total cost of the project is going to be about 1.3 million, maybe a little bit more. We’ve actually added in resources so that we can get everything done that we’ve set out to do,” he said.

The construction plan includes new landscaping, adding a playground, and resurfacing the tennis courts the city manages with APS. It also will expand the pool area, bringing a splash pad and shade structures. One neighbor in the area didn’t want to go on camera but did wonder why the renovations are taking so long. The parks department explains.

“The reason it’s taking longer than expected is we did not want to leave out a single element in these projects. So, we had to do a little bit of revision and refining of the planning and engineering to bring these projects in under budget,” Simon said. “So, I think the delay is going to be worth waiting for.”

The city also promised upgrades to Barelas Park which the parks department said is in the works. The initial investment for the project is about $80,000 to complete planning and design for the park. Simon said they have secured an architect for the project and are working on a renovation plan which could include upgrading the playground, adding lighting, and building a community plaza.

Simon said the city is working on getting community input for Barelas Park, though no specific dates or times for public input have been scheduled yet.

“Of course in this time of COVID, we’re challenged to do public input in a more creative way. So, there will be more information coming out to the public on exactly how they can participate and give us their thoughts,” he said.

He expects construction at Barelas to begin in 2021. As for Wilson Park, he said construction will start this fall or winter with the fully renovated park being ready by spring or summer of 2021.

“Probably never before in the history of our city have parks and open space and trails and recreation facilities ever been more important than right now. We are blessed with a great park system and it is proving its importance to use every day right now during this public health crisis,” he said. “Million dollar park renovations do not come along every day. And we’re making major statements about investing in some of our historic neighborhoods and some of them in areas of the city that have been perhaps underserved by making these significant park investments.”

The parks department is also planning for a major, million-dollar renovation at Phil Chacon Park soon.