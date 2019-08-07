City will add 5 electric buses to ABQ Ride fleet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric buses are coming to Albuquerque, although they will not be used along the ART corridor.

“This project, we’re going to start with all the other buses, the vast majority of our fleet, the 40-foot buses, the workhorses of our city,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The city announced it’s using federal grant funding to add five electric buses to the ABQ Ride fleet. Mayor Tim Keller says the plan is to phase in more, as older buses age out.

He says he hopes that will include the ART buses along Central within the next five years.