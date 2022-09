ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across the metro can help clean up their community on September 24. Imagine ABQ and Albuquerque Fire Rescue are holding a city-wide clean-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are asking people to start in their neighborhood and work their way out of the block. Fire stations across the city are also taking donations of supplies like trash bags and gloves. For more information, visit Imagine ABQ’s website.