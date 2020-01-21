City wants to tear down eyesore in west downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stretch of west Central between downtown and Old Town has come a long way in recent years with new businesses and apartments, but there is still one property that is beyond fixing up. Now, the city wants it torn down, and neighbors are all for it.

The area is filled with booming businesses, but there is one place left behind that sticks out like a sore thumb. Dan Garcia calls the stretch of Central between Laguna and Lomas home.

“We have been in business 44 years,” Garcia said. “Garcia’s here on Central has been in business 34 years.” The vice president of Garcia’s Kitchen has seen the area between Lomas and Laguna transform over the years.

“This place has evolved a lot from back when we first moved here,” Garcia said. “There was a lot of beat-up places.” Now, you can find a private school, luxury condos, restaurants, coffee shops and breweries.

“It is a nice area,” Garcia said. “It has developed nice.” However, there is still one eyesore that remains.

“It sticks out,” Amore Pizzeria manager Mitchell Glisson said. “It sticks out really harshly.” A new city resolution aims to declare the building at 1623 Central a nuisance and plans to demolish the boarded-up building.

“It just looks like trash,” Glisson said. It is right across the street from Amore Pizzeria.

“It’s just empty and vacant,” Glisson said. “It has been there as long as I have been here which is about three years now.” Employees there said the property is known to attract squatters and troublemakers.

“The patio or porch burned down about a month ago,” Glisson said. “Not the best, especially with this new building here and everything like that. We have had a lot of new stuff opening all around and everything.”

Businesses here both new and old said it is hurting the area’s growth, and it is time for it to go.

“Any place beat up and run down like that does not fit in any neighborhood especially here in Central,” Garcia said. “It could be a whole lot nicer.”

If city council signs off on this, the southern California-based owner of the property would have ten days to tear down the house and clear everything out. If he doesn’t, the city will do it and charge the owner $24,000 for the work.