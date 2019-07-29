City wants to see more people riding e-scooters in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The bright orange electric scooters have officially been in Albuquerque for two months. Now, new numbers show the scooters are not as popular as the city would have hoped.

For the past two months, people in Albuquerque were excited Zagster’s ‘Spin’ electric scooters finally made it to the city. Now, new ridership numbers show the scooters aren’t doing as well as they planned.

“The city and the company would like to see an increase number of users,” says Brennon Williams, Interim Planning Director with the city’s Planning & Zoning Department.

Last month, the city saw about 22,000 rides for the month of June, which also included the last week of May, when the scooters launched. This month, the city says they’re on track to meet the numbers from June, coming in at about 9,700 rides this month so far.

While these numbers are not exactly the impressive, the city’s Planning and Zoning Department says their main focus is having people get used to riding them while following all the rules.

“We are being cautious in our optimism, but we want to make sure we have the basics down,” says Williams.

However, one big spike this month was the number of missing scooters. Last month, 17 scooters went missing and now, the city says they can’t find 25 of the 750 scooters.

“It could be anything from as bad as somebody actually steals a scooter and they’re out there looking for it, to some sort of mechanical problem,” Williams says.

The city says police reports have been filed with APD for the 25 missing scooters. Zagster is also investigating and working to find them.

Earlier this month, the city approved new drop zones for the scooters in Uptown and areas along West Central at Old Coors and Atrisco.