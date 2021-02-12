City using isolation hotels as homeless shelters ahead of weekend weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of reported inclement weather expected over this weekend, the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services announced it will be temporarily shifting one of its COVID-safe isolation hotels to provide added shelter capacity for the homeless. Officials say the Westside Emergency Housing Center (WEHC) currently has space but, if more space is needed, the hotel will be activated.

Pick-ups to and drop-offs from the WEHC and Wellness Hotel can be accessed at the following locations and times:

Pick-Up:

Coronado Park (301 McKnight Ave NW): M-F 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m./ Sat-Sun 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m.

God’s Warehouse (8011 Central Ave NE): Every evening at 5:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.

HopeWorks Day Shelter (1301 3rd St NW): M-F 4 p.m.

Steelbridge (2021 2nd St NW): Women, families w/ children, and disabled guests only; Sat-Fri 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Phil Chacon Park (7600 Southern Ave SE): 4:00 p.m.

Jack and Jill Park (433 Arizona St SE): 4:15 p.m.

Wilson Park (6000 Anderson Ave SE): 4:30 p.m.

First Nations Community Healthsource (5608 Zuni Rd SE): 4:45 p.m.

Drop-Off:

HopeWorks Day Shelter: M-F 9 a.m., 10 a.m.,

Coronado Park: Sat 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m.

God’s Warehouse: Every morning at 8 a.m.

Steelbridge: Mon-Sun 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m.

All times are approximate and may change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. Three meals per day are provided at each of the hotels, the WEHC, and the Albuquerque Opportunity Center.