Live Now
President Trump holds first in-person rally since March in Tulsa

City unveils remodeled south valley tennis courts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City has wrapped up fixes to aging tennis courts in the south valley. Saturday, city officials unveiled the improvements at he Alamosa Park tennis courts near Coors and Bridge.

Crews repaired eight tennis net pole sleeves that had been damaged over time, and all four courts have new nets. They hope to eventually add backboards to help players practice on their own. There is also a new pipe rail fence surrounding the park to help protect these new upgrades.

“That is protecting the park and its turf and its grass areas from people driving onto the park which has been a problem in the past,” says Dave Simon, Parks and Rec Director. The $60,000’s worth of improvements were paid for with bond money.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss