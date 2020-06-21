City unveils remodeled south valley tennis courts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City has wrapped up fixes to aging tennis courts in the south valley. Saturday, city officials unveiled the improvements at he Alamosa Park tennis courts near Coors and Bridge.

Crews repaired eight tennis net pole sleeves that had been damaged over time, and all four courts have new nets. They hope to eventually add backboards to help players practice on their own. There is also a new pipe rail fence surrounding the park to help protect these new upgrades.

“That is protecting the park and its turf and its grass areas from people driving onto the park which has been a problem in the past,” says Dave Simon, Parks and Rec Director. The $60,000’s worth of improvements were paid for with bond money.

