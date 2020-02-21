City unveils new alternative paying method for parking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parking around downtown, the University of New Mexico and Nob Hill can be a headache but the city is trying to make it a little more convenient with a new app.

The city is unveiling the new Passport Parking app that will make the process less frustrating. You no longer need to worry about carrying change or your debit card, because you can pay using the new app.

Right now, the app is in the beginning phases. Eventually, they’d like to roll out a feature showing drivers where there is an available parking spot, so they can avoid the dreaded searching process.

The meters are still accepting coins and debit cards like always. The app is just an alternative method of payment. The city says it plans to move forward with the parking finder soon.