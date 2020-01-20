City to vote on $40K grant for Parks and Recreation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is working on its goal for all Albuquerque residents to be within a 10-minute walk of a park, trail or open space. To help with that mission, the city council this week will vote on appropriating a $40,000 federal grant to the Parks and Recreation Department.

It’s unclear just yet how that money would be spent, but City Councilor Pat Davis says this partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association would help give people free access to outside recreation.

“If you have a playground, we want more kids to show up. If you have a walking track, we want to reach out to seniors and get them engaged there. Whatever it looks like in your neighborhood, we’re committed to making those spaces open and available to everybody,” said Davis.

Just last year, the city invested $2 million in infrastructure, security, and lighting at Albuquerque parks.

