City to select architect for Botanic Gardens’ Heritage Farm project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s plans to revamp a hidden gem at the Botanic Gardens is moving forward.

The city council is scheduled to vote on an architect for a series of projects at the Heritage Farm. The plan includes adding a new walking path, ponds, a play area for kids and a barn that could host events.

The farm is typically one of the quieter areas of the BioPark because it’s located in the back of the Botanic Gardens. City officials hope upgrading the Heritage Farm will draw in bigger crowds.