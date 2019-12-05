City to re-evaluate crime stats after noticing flaw in system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s mayor, police chief and other city officials were all smiles back in July while announcing major improvements regarding crime in the city. But in the last few weeks, many have been questioning those numbers, and now, the city admits there were flaws.

During Monday evening’s city council meeting, City Councilor Pat Davis questioned Mayor Keller’s chief administrative officer about the reports. She admitted there is a flaw in the current system.

“When we were on an annual basis, we had given ourselves enough time to adjust the numbers, but now that we’re on a quarterly basis, we’ve realized just how flawed this system really is,” CABQ Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair said.

In July, Police Chief Mike Geier and Mayor Keller announced the crime rate was improving, saying property crimes had decreased by 44%, auto burglaries by 53%, and there was a drop in rapes and murders. But how can that be, if Albuquerque just hit an all-time record for homicides?

City Councilor Pat Davis, who questioned the stats on Monday, says it was recently discovered that the current stats are being calculated using a different method than before, so you can’t really compare them.

In the past, the Albuquerque Police Department calculated crime stats based on the number of crimes reported. Now, they’re calculated by crimes substantiated.

For example, there could be 10 reports of shots fired, but if an officer doesn’t find proof, such as a person or property hit, it may not be included in the final count.

“The data is getting collected. As far as analyzing it, getting the information and being able to explain it, that’s where we’re having issues right now,” said Elizabeth Armijo, the Albuquerque Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

Councilor Davis says it’s important to calculate all of the reported crimes like the past administration did, because officers still respond and spend time investigating them.

The city says it will be re-evaluating the crime stats it released. Officials will also be asking the legislature for money to help update the city’s record management system.