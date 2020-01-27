Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

City to offer free rides on National Transit Equity Day

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE wants you to come and celebrate their upcoming National Transit Equity Day on February 4. This celebration is to honor the late civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. The event will provide current riders and new riders the opportunity to join the celebration is a special way.

ABQ RIDE is partnering with the City of Albuquerque’s Equity and Inclusion Department to celebrate the day with free fares on all ABQ RIDE buses and Sun Vans.

Director of the Transit Department and ABQ RIDE Danny Holcomb discuss the reasons why the city is offering free rides.

“It’s an opportunity for us to promote our transportation system, remember the legacy of Rosa Parks, and to also get some people to ride the buses and get them out of their cars,” said Holcomb.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞