City to offer free rides on National Transit Equity Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE wants you to come and celebrate their upcoming National Transit Equity Day on February 4. This celebration is to honor the late civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. The event will provide current riders and new riders the opportunity to join the celebration is a special way.

ABQ RIDE is partnering with the City of Albuquerque’s Equity and Inclusion Department to celebrate the day with free fares on all ABQ RIDE buses and Sun Vans.

Director of the Transit Department and ABQ RIDE Danny Holcomb discuss the reasons why the city is offering free rides.

“It’s an opportunity for us to promote our transportation system, remember the legacy of Rosa Parks, and to also get some people to ride the buses and get them out of their cars,” said Holcomb.

