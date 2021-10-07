City to make repairs to One Albuquerque sculpture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says it will soon make some repairs to the One Albuquerque sculpture. The sculpture has been moved from Isotopes Park to Civic Plaza and right now, it’s at Balloon Fiesta Park. Where people are taking photos in front of it.

It’s something the city has a lot of pride in but when you take a closer look, the $44,000 sculpture now has parge chunks of paint missing around the letters and even what appears to be rust in some spots.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for the maintenance of the sign. The city sent the following statement: