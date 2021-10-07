City to make repairs to One Albuquerque sculpture

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says it will soon make some repairs to the One Albuquerque sculpture. The sculpture has been moved from Isotopes Park to Civic Plaza and right now, it’s at Balloon Fiesta Park. Where people are taking photos in front of it.

It’s something the city has a lot of pride in but when you take a closer look, the $44,000 sculpture now has parge chunks of paint missing around the letters and even what appears to be rust in some spots.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for the maintenance of the sign. The city sent the following statement:

“The Parks and Recreation Department is aware of some minor, cosmetic damage to the One Albuquerque sign. Repairs are scheduled for this winter, when there is less demand for the sign to be at events. The One Albuquerque sign is loved and enjoyed by our community and visitors. It would have been disappointing not to have it at Balloon Fiesta this year.”

