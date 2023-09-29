ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has announced it intends to lease seven acres of Balloon Fiesta Park to New Mexico United for a multi-purpose stadium. The city says that the soccer team will be required to invest at least $30 million into the site and that no city funding will be used for the construction of the stadium.

According to the news release, “The state has provided capital to the City of Albuquerque for infrastructure improvements that will provide needed upgrades at Balloon Fiesta Park.” The lease term is currently set at 30 years; however, the option is available to extend it for two 15-year terms. The lease will be introduced on Monday, October 2, and must be approved by the Albuquerque City Council.

The agreement comes with the following stipulations:

United will not be allowed to host games during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The planned site will not interfere with ballooning in the area

In addition to paying annual rent, United will pay the city a percentage of its parking revenue

Mayor Tim Keller released the following statement on the stadium plans:

“Albuquerque families deserve world-class amenities, and we won’t give up on projects like a stadium that fulfill these quality-of-life needs. Leasing underutilized land at Balloon Fiesta Park not only helps United grow, but also enriches one of our most frequented areas and provides new economic opportunities – a significant win for our city and a potential game-changer for our community.”

Two years ago, Albuquerque voters rejected a bond question that would have paid for a city-owned soccer stadium.