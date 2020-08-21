City to launch ‘ARTx’ bus route

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday Mayor Tim Keller, Transit Director Danny Holcomb, Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael and City Councilors will inaugurate the ARTx route. The news conference is slated to start at 11:30 a.m.

The ARTx route will take over Route #790-Rapid Ride route. Earlier this month it city officials released that ARTx will it provide a more comfortable ride and also have more room for bicycles and Wi-Fi service.

“From new transit centers and connections to getting the long-delayed ART project up and running, we’ve made major improvements to Albuquerque’s public transit system,” said Mayor Keller in an August 7 news release. “With ARTx, we’re giving the old Rapid Ride a major upgrade to better serve our residents who use these popular route—and now you can ride ART from Cottonwood to Coronado.”

According to that same news release, ARTx will run the same route as the #790; from UNM at Central Ave. to University Blvd., then west on Lomas Blvd., north on Rio Grande, west on I-40, and then north on Coors Blvd. past Cottonwood Mall to the Northwest Transit Center.