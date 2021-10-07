City to hold tour of progress on Rail Yards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public has a chance to get a firsthand look at the renovations happening at the downtown Rail Yards. The City of Albuquerque is hosting a tour for community members this weekend, showing the work in progress, preparing the site for future development.

The tour is set for Saturday at 9 a.m. and people interested in attending must RSVP ahead of time. To RSVP, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqtefMcZ7_TJygQqmg3cM9BKhg5Zq0cdcVKhqDp7bOjBaz9Q/viewform.

