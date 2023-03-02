The Albuquerque Police Department arrested Martin Osoria, accused of murder on New Years Eve.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials held a news conference Thursday to discuss plans for a problem property near Pennsylvania St. and Central Ave. According to a news release the property is located at 7817 Central Ave. N.E. Officials are expected to discuss calls for service at the property, violent crimes associated with it, and a lawsuit filed against the property owners.

The news conference is slated to start at 9 a.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference on this page.

Mayor Tim Keller, Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina, and APD leadership are expected to speak at the conference.