City to continue park safety improvements into the new year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials say they’re still working to make Albuquerque’s parks safer. The City of Albuquerque will continue to improve park safety through security staffing and other improvements into 2022. In October, the city announced it’s investing nearly $800,000 more into park safety.

According to a news release from the city, the Metro Security Division (MSD) and Parks and Recreation (PRD) are working to increase the presence of security officers at parks to deter unsafe activities and vandalism. Roughly $600,000 has been allocated to hire up to 10 more security officers who will be dedicated to parks around the city.

The city says MSD conducts two daily patrols at 20 parks, skate parks, pools, and recreation facilities and clear parking lots and locking gates at night at eight parks including Arroyo del Oso Park, USS Bullhead Park, Kirtland Park, Pat Hurley Park, Tower Park, Mariposa Basin Park, New Mexico Veterans Memorial, and Vietnam Veterans Park.

The city also says PRD has invested nearly $800,000 into park safety improvements such as lighting, fences, and cameras over the past two years, and will have completed projects in over 80 locations by the end of FY22 and the 2021 GO Bond package approved by voters in November authorized an additional $500,000 for park security investments.

The city says the following parks and recreation facilities have security patrol services: