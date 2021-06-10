City to break ground on Phase 1 of Los Altos Park improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials and community members will break ground on Los Altos Park Phase 1 at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. KRQE will stream the news conference on this page.

In the 2019 plan, city officials said the Los Altos Park upgrades are an attempt to draw more sports tourism to Albuquerque. The original plan included a new BMX pump track, sprucing up the four softball fields, and building a fifth to host regional softball tournaments. The master plan also included adding a security facility for police and more fencing.

Mayor Tim Keller, District 7 City Councilor Diane Gibson, Parks and Recreation Director David Simon, Department of Municipal Development Director Pat Montoya are expected to be at the news conference.