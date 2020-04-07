City to begin improvements on Bosque trail near Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is making improvements to one of Albuquerque’s favorite trails. Over the next month, crews will begin repaving several parts of the Paseo Del Bosque Trail near Tingley Beach along Central and Tingley Drive.

Through the summer, the city will take out more than a dozen Siberian Elm trees and replace them with Cottonwood trees. The trail will remain open during construction.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources