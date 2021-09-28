City takes over Santa Barbara Park from archdiocese

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is taking over a park previously owned by the Santa Fe Archdiocese. The city put up the winning bid of $60,000 for Santa Barbara Park near Edith and Mountain. The park just across the San Ignacio Catholic Church includes a playground, basketball courts and picnic area.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has not said if they are planning any changes to the park only that they “look forward to preserving it for generations to come.” The archdiocese has been auctioning off properties to raise money for its bankruptcy case stemming from sexual abuse settlement.

