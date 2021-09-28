City takes over Santa Barbara Park from archdiocese

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women's Soccer enters their second week of conference play and they will host two games, Utah State on Friday and Boise State on Sunday. UNM is currently 2-0 in MW play and 7-2 overall on the season, and the team is riding a six-game winning streak. The Lobos have caught some fire as of late but it's been a group effort as the Lobos have had nine different players score a goal this season.

"I think at the beginning of the year that was what we were talking about a lot is, who is going to kind of step up and find some of these ways for us to score goals and get assists, and you are seeing it from all over. Which to me is a really good sign of a healthy team. I mean, when the stats are all over the board that's a great thing because then no team can focus in on any one player and I think that is one of our strengths," said UNM Women's Soccer Coach Heather Dyche.