City takes next step in Rail Trail Sky Bridge project

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is moving forward with its plan to build a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks to the Convention Center. City council approved the Sky Bridge project between Tijeras and Marquette along with a plaza on the proposed rail trail.

Story continues below:

The city also wants to build up the residential space on the adjacent tracts of land. The project is expected to cost $6 million with the city planning to pitch in $1 million in general obligation bond money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES