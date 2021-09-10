City takes next step in Rail Trail Sky Bridge project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is moving forward with its plan to build a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks to the Convention Center. City council approved the Sky Bridge project between Tijeras and Marquette along with a plaza on the proposed rail trail.

The city also wants to build up the residential space on the adjacent tracts of land. The project is expected to cost $6 million with the city planning to pitch in $1 million in general obligation bond money.