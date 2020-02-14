City takes down illegal stop sign in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in an Albuquerque neighborhood were thrilled they finally got a stop sign on a busy street. There was a problem and the city didn’t put it there, someone put it on their own illegally.

People in the area say they were hopeful that a stop sign placed on the curve of 64th Street and Milne Road in northwest Albuquerque would finally get drivers to slow down. However, that’s not going to happen because the city has taken it down.

Neighbors say it’s not unusual to see drivers speeding around 64th Street and Milne Road right in front of Chaparell Elementary School. They say during student pick up and drop off it gets even worse.

Recently, neighbors thought maybe they would be seeing some relief. Some neighbors were also caught off guard with the new sign.

So was the city, they say their crews did not put the stop sign on the corner. “We assume that somebody who lives in this neighborhood chose to put this stop sign up there,” said Johnny Chandler, a spokesman for the city of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development (DMD).

Although the sign was placed there illegally, one parent is praising the mystery person who put it up.

“The idea is that stop signs, yield signs, speed limit signs, are not just randomly put anywhere. They are put there for a very specific reason based on engineering expertise and traffic abuse,” said Chandler.

The stop sign has been taken down and the city says the person who placed it there can come pick it up at the Department of Municipal Development. They say they won’t be facing any charges.

The stop sign was simply bolted to a street pole that was already there.